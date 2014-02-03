Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Federal Funds For 2014 Finalized

Congress passes a massive appropriations bill to set agency budgets nearly four months into fiscal year

by Susan R. Morrissey
February 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
a Actual. b Estimated post sequestration. c Enacted. d Includes basic research, applied research, and advanced technology development. SOURCES: Congressional documents, AAAS
This table shows the budgets for various science agencies in 2012, 2013, and 2014.
a Actual. b Estimated post sequestration. c Enacted. d Includes basic research, applied research, and advanced technology development. SOURCES: Congressional documents, AAAS

Last month, Congress did something it hadn’t done in several years: It passed a fully appropriated budget. In a massive omnibus measure, funding levels for fiscal 2014, which started on Oct. 1, 2013, were set, and guidance was given for all federal programs and activities.

The legislation provides funding increases for many R&D efforts and sends a clear signal about which programs Congress values. For instance, lawmakers provide a funding increase for the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy. They give funds to move forward construction of the National Bio & Agro-Defense Facility in Kansas. They also direct the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy to provide progress reports on federal agencies’ open access plans and to rethink a proposed reorganization of science education. Such information has been lacking in recent years, as Congress defaulted to using continuing funding resolutions for many agencies that simply carry funding levels over from year to year.

Most of the 2014 funding levels rise above 2013 appropriations less the across-the-board cuts known as sequestration. The 2014 levels also meet budget caps set by Congress, which means another round of sequestration may not be necessary for most agencies. Following is a summary of how science-related agencies and programs fared. Levels set by the 2014 omnibus law are compared with 2013 postsequester levels, when available.

MORE ON THIS STORY

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Science Funding
Bill Requiring Details Of Budget Cuts Clears Congress
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
More Support For Science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE