NIH Terminates Children’s Study

The National Children’s Study, an ambitious project aimed at linking environmental exposures and genetics to the health and development of 100,000 children from in the womb to age 21, has been canceled. The study, which was put on hold earlier this year because of concerns that it lacked the structure and budget needed to produce meaningful results, is not feasible as designed, NIH Director Francis S. Collins announced earlier this month. Researchers had hoped that the study would reveal associations between environmental exposures and disorders such as asthma, autism, diabetes, and obesity. But after more than a decade of planning and collecting data during a pilot effort called the Vanguard Study, the main study had still not been launched and “most of the models were found unworkable,” Collins said.
