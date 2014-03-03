Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

ACS Hosts Science And Technology Diplomats

by Linda Wang
March 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Photo of the participants of the Science Diplomats Club.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN

The American Chemical Society Committee on International Activities and the Office of International Activities hosted a luncheon on Nov. 12, 2013, in Washington, D.C., for members of the Science Diplomats Club (pictured with representatives from ACS), which includes science and technology counselors, attachés, and representatives from more than 40 embassies in Washington. The annual event explores ways that the embassies and ACS can continue to collaborate.

At the event, participants discussed how to connect with and serve the interests of international visiting scholars and students during their stay in the U.S. The group agreed that it is difficult to track foreign students and scholars living in the U.S. and noted the importance of reaching out to this group more frequently. Resources such as the ACS International Center may help achieve this goal, they said. The group also explored the possibility of hosting joint events on topics of mutual interest, such as shale oil extraction and climate science.

To participate in future discussions or for more information, visit www.acs.org/international.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS hosts Festival Training Institute in UAE
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS awards innovation grant to Malaysia Chapter
ACS International Activities Committee Global Innovation Grant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE