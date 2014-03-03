ACS Hosts Science And Technology Diplomats

The American Chemical Society Committee on International Activities and the Office of International Activities hosted a luncheon on Nov. 12, 2013, in Washington, D.C., for members of the Science Diplomats Club (pictured with representatives from ACS), which includes science and technology counselors, attachés, and representatives from more than 40 embassies in Washington. The annual event explores ways that the embassies and ACS can continue to collaborate.
At the event, participants discussed how to connect with and serve the interests of international visiting scholars and students during their stay in the U.S. The group agreed that it is difficult to track foreign students and scholars living in the U.S. and noted the importance of reaching out to this group more frequently. Resources such as the ACS International Center may help achieve this goal, they said. The group also explored the possibility of hosting joint events on topics of mutual interest, such as shale oil extraction and climate science.
To participate in future discussions or for more information, visit www.acs.org/international.
