David MacMillan Wins Molecular Design Award

David W. C. MacMillan, the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University, is the recipient of the 2014 Award for Creativity in Molecular Design & Synthesis.
The award, established by the ACS North Jersey Section, recognizes an individual who has shown exceptional leadership and creativity in the areas of pharmaceutical sciences, method development, chemical synthesis, and medicinal chemistry.
MacMillan’s research focuses on new concepts in synthetic organic chemistry and catalysis. Specifically, he is studying new reaction development, enantioselective organocatalysis, and the rapid construction of molecular complexity.
