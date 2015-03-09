Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Hans H. Baer

by Susan J. Ainsworth
March 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Hans H. Baer, 88, retired professor of organic chemistry at the University of Ottawa, died on Nov. 16, 2014, in Ottawa, Ontario.

Born in Karlsruhe, Germany, Baer received a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Heidelberg in 1952.

He then worked as a research associate to 1938 Chemistry Nobelist Richard Kuhn at Max Planck Institute for Medical Research in Heidelberg.

From 1957 until 1959, Baer served as an assistant research professor in the department of biochemistry at the University of California, Berkeley, under Hermann Fischer. Baer then worked as a visiting professor at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md.

In 1961, he was appointed associate professor of chemistry at the University of Ottawa; he was promoted to professor in 1965. He taught organic chemistry to undergraduate and graduate students, and he served as department chair from 1969 to 1975.

With a passion for exploring the nature of biologically active organic compounds, Baer conducted groundbreaking work on oligosaccharides derived from human breast milk, as well as on nitro-carbohydrates used in antibiotic research. He published 182 peer-reviewed papers.

After his formal retirement in 1992, Baer continued to serve as an editor for several European and North American scientific journals and to work in his lab, isolating and purifying rare oligosaccharides for use by other researchers.

He was active in numerous international scientific groups, including the International Carbohydrate Organization, and was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1961. He received the Claude S. Hudson Award in Carbohydrate Chemistry from ACS in 1975.

He is remembered as a modest and private man who never sought the limelight. Though he had no formal training in architecture, he designed his family’s house and cottage, and was an avid traveler who loved to explore exotic corners of the globe.

He is survived by Gertrud, his wife of 57 years; his son, Thomas; his daughter, Nicole; and three grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Jan Bergman
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Alberto Girelli
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Börje Steenberg

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE