The Hashish, Again?

My brain oozed positive thoughts of my Ph.D. mentor, Marshall D. Gates, when I saw his quote regarding Robert B. Woodward’s proposal of ferrocene’s then-controversial sandwich structure. Gates was then assistant editor of the Journal of the American Chemical Society (C&EN, Dec. 22, 2014, page 36).
As a member of Gates’s research group in 1958–63, I was privy to a few of his disputes with authors regarding their claims, but not the one about ferrocene. He was also much involved with carbonium ion publication counterclaims, and he served as mediator between Donald Cram and Herbert Brown.
Richard Partch
Potsdam, N.Y.
