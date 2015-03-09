Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Industry Seeks Delisting Of Ethylene Glycol Butyl Ether

by Glenn Hess
March 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The American Chemistry Council is asking EPA to remove ethylene glycol butyl ether (EGBE) from the agency’s Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) reporting program. Industrial facilities must file annual reports with EPA detailing their environmental releases and waste management of TRI-listed chemicals. In a 491-page petition, ACC, a chemical industry trade association, argues that “available scientific data indicate that EGBE poses low potential hazards to human health and the environment.” As a result, EGBE does not meet the criteria for being on the list of 594 individual chemicals and 31 chemical categories subject to TRI’s reporting requirements, ACC contends. “Delisting would remove a significant disincentive to the use of EGBE, a solvent that has proven to be highly effective in a variety of important water-based coating formulations,” the petition says. ACC points out that in 2004, EPA dropped EGBE from the list of toxic air pollutants regulated under the Clean Air Act after determining that releases of the chemical were unlikely to pose any threat to human health or the environment.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE