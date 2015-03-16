Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

FDA Urged To Enforce Country­-Of-Origin Drug Labels

by Britt E. Erickson
March 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A nonprofit organization that promotes products manufactured in the U.S. is urging the Food & Drug Administration to enforce a law requiring pharmacies to label each prescription drug with its country of origin. The group, Made in the USA Foundation, is concerned about the rise in counterfeit and contaminated drugs being imported into the U.S. from developing countries, such as China and India. Consumers can’t protect themselves from these risky products if retailers fail to label the country of origin of prescription drugs, the foundation contends. FDA considers the country of origin the place where a product is manufactured, regardless of where the product’s ingredients are from. Pharmaceutical manufacturers purchase active ingredients from multiple sources in different countries, and they switch suppliers regularly. So even if the country of origin is included on a drug label, it is still difficult to know where all of the ingredients in a medication originated. Approximately 40% of the prescription drugs sold in the U.S. are manufactured overseas, and 80% of the active ingredients used to make drugs in the U.S. are produced in other countries, according to FDA.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Industry Asks FDA To Ditch Changes To Drug-Label Rules
Gilead Licenses Hepatitis Drug
FDA Offers Guidelines For Drug Compounders

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE