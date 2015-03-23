U.S. Launches Inquiry Into Plastic Resin Imports

The U.S. International Trade Commission has begun an investigation into whether U.S. producers of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin are being damaged by imports from Canada, China, India, and Oman that are allegedly being sold in the U.S. at less than fair value. Petitions filed by DAK Americas, M&G Chemicals, and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. America charge that PET resin imports from the four countries have been unfairly priced to undercut U.S. producers. The companies note that imports from the countries jumped from 504 million lb in 2012 to 725 million lb in 2014, while the average price of imports from those nations dropped from 69 cents per lb to 60 cents per lb over that period. In addition, the companies allege that the imports from China, India, and Oman have benefited from improper government subsidies.
