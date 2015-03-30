Not A Natural Gas Odorant

March 9, page 16: TaiGen Biotechnology has initiated Phase II clinical trials of burixafor in China for use in chemotherapy sensitization in leukemia patients. The trials are not yet complete.
I’m sure you’ve already received numerous corrections on this topic, but just in case, here’s mine. Methyl mercaptan is never used as a natural gas odorant (C&EN Latest News, Dec. 16, 2014, http://cenm.ag/odorant). The shortest mercaptan used is ethyl mercaptan, and it’s used for propane odorization. Dimethyl disulfide, made by oxidizing methyl mercaptan, is used in blends for natural gas, but that’s as close as methyl mercaptan comes to being used in the natural gas world.
Nancy A. Winchester
St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador
