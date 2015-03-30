Paint-Stripping Chemical Said To Pose Health Risks

N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP), a solvent commonly used to remove paint and other coatings, poses reproductive risks to pregnant women and women of childbearing age, concludes a final risk assessment by EPA. Women can reduce these risks by wearing chemical-resistant gloves when they use NMP, the agency says. But neither gloves nor respirators sufficiently protect those who are exposed to NMP for more than four hours per day or repeatedly over several consecutive days, it adds. EPA has yet to decide how to address these risks, but the agency is considering both voluntary and regulatory actions, including a phaseout of the compound from U.S. commerce. The agency also recommends that women of childbearing age use safer paint-stripping chemicals or apply NMP outside or in well-ventilated areas.
