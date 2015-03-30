Advertisement

People

Perkin Medal To Cynthia Maryanoff

by Linda Wang
March 30, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 13
Maryanoff
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Cynthia Maryanoff
Cynthia A. Maryanoff, Distinguished Foundation Professor at the Baruch S. Blumberg Institute.
Credit: Courtesy of Cynthia Maryanoff

Cynthia A. Maryanoff, Foundation Distinguished Professor at the Baruch S. Blumberg Institute, in Doylestown, Pa., is the recipient of the 2015 Perkin Medal, given annually by the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI) in honor of outstanding work in applied chemistry in the U.S.

Maryanoff is being recognized for her major contributions to process organic chemistry. Her research has led to the commercialization of drugs such as Topamax for treating epilepsy and Ultram for treating moderate to severe pain. She also played a key role in the development of the drug-eluting stent Cypher.

Maryanoff will receive the medal and present an address at an Oct. 6 dinner in Philadelphia, after Innovation Day events at the Chemical Heritage Foundation. The medal, one of the chemical industry’s most prestigious awards, is named for Sir William Henry Perkin, who developed the first synthetic dye, the so-called Perkin’s mauve, in 1856.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

