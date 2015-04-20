Advertisement

People

Ellington M. Beavers

by Susan J. Ainsworth
April 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 16
Ellington M. Beavers, 98, a retired Rohm and Haas executive and entrepreneur, died in Jenkintown, Pa., on Jan. 26.

Beavers , who grew up on Atlanta, earned a B.S. in chemistry with honors in 1938 from Emory University. He then earned an M.S. in 1939 and a Ph.D. in 1941, both in chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Beavers then carved out a 40-year career at Rohm and Haas, serving as director of research, corporate vice president, senior vice president, group vice president, and a member of the company’s board of directors, before retiring in 1981.

A daring thinker who delighted in the thrill of research, Beavers subsequently returned to the lab by accessing facilities at Beaver College(now Arcadia University) in Glenside, Pa. That research led to his cofounding of Biocoat, a Horsham, Pa., biotech company specializing in coatings for medical devices. He retired from Biocoat in 2003.

Beaverswas an emeritus, 77-year member of ACS.

He was chairman of the board of trustees for Beaver College from 1984 until 1989. In his honor, the university presents its Ellington Beavers Awards for Intellectual Inquiry to its students and faculty.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, whom he married in 1958; son, Cary; and three grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

