Business

Auto Carbon Fiber Advances

by Alexander H. Tullo
April 27, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 17
Dow Chemical and Mitsui & Co. are both furthering partnerships to get carbon fiber automotive parts on the road. DowAksa, a carbon fiber joint venture between Dow and Turkey’s Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii, has signed a joint-development agreement with Ford Motor Co. to research high-volume, cost-effective ways to manufacture automotive carbon fiber. The companies say the high cost of carbon fiber has been an obstacle to using the lightweight material in cars. The pact formalizes a relationship the firms began in 2012. Both companies are also participating in the Obama Administration’s Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation. Separately, Mitsui will work with Japan’s Innovative Composite Materials Research & Development Center on low-cost fabrication techniques for making automotive parts from carbon fiber composites. Mitsui says European car companies are already incorporating carbon fiber parts in their vehicles. The firm hopes that its partnership will help establish a similar supply chain in Japan.

