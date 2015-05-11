Advertisement

Environment

Applied Materials Feast In China

Technical symposium in Beijing covers topics as diverse as organic electronics and super-wettability

by Jonathan Mallett, managing editor of ACS AMI
May 11, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 19
More than 100 applied materials aficionados gathered at the Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences (ICCAS), in Beijing, on April 13–14 for the first ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (ACS AMI) symposium. The conference acknowledged the role of authors, editors, and readers in China in the success of the journal. Submissions have grown so rapidly that the journal is now publishing weekly, just a few years after launching as a monthly journal in 2009. Authors based in China now account for more than 40% of submissions.

The symposium was organized by two of the journal’s China-based associate editors, Shu Wang of ICCAS and Chunhai Fan of the Shanghai Institute of Applied Physics, and by ACS AMI Editor-in-Chief Kirk Schanze of the University of Florida. The event attracted researchers in materials and interface science from all around China and offered a venue for scientific discussions among Chinese researchers, ACS AMI editors, and members of the journal’s editorial advisory board (EAB). At the symposium’s close, Schanze expressed his appreciation to ICCAS Director Deqing Zhang for hosting and sponsoring the meeting.

Plenary presentations were delivered by EAB member and Tsinghua University professor Xi Zhang, C&EN Asia Director Maureen Rouhi, ICCAS professors Lei Jiang and Jianhui Hou, ICCAS’s Zhang, and ACS AMI Associate Editor David Whitten of the University of New Mexico. Schanze and ACS AMI Associate Editor Kui Yu gave two of the 50 invited presentations.

Those presentations, highlighting some of the speakers’ most recent work, covered organic electronics, organic photonic devices, photovoltaics, photocatalysts, batteries, microfluidics, theranostics, antimicrobial systems, biosensing, super-wettability, colloidal nanocrystals, and polyelectrolytes.

MATERIALS MAVENS
A large group photo taken in Beijing, in April 2015.
Credit: Caroline Ma/ACSI Beijing
The first ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces symposium attracted more than 100 attendees to Beijing.


Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.