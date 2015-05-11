Advertisement

Environment

EPA Sets Drinking Water Limits For Algal Toxins

by Jessica Morrison
May 11, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 19
To help utilities monitor and treat elevated levels of harmful algal toxins in drinking water, EPA last week released health advisory values for two types of cyanotoxins. The advisory recommends that no one drink water, even if it’s been boiled, if concentrations of microcystins exceed 1.6 µg/L or levels of cylindrospermopsin are higher than 3.0 µg/L. It recommends lower drinking water values of cyanotoxins for school-aged children. The health advisory values are based on exposure for 10 days. Potential health risks from exposure to algal toxins in drinking water include liver and kidney damage, the agency says. Last summer, a toxic bloom of blue-green algae disrupted the drinking water supply of some 500,000 Ohio residents. EPA says it expects to issue additional health advisory values before summer.

