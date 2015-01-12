Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

India’s Trade Barriers Seen As Harming U.S. Firms

by Glenn Hess
January 12, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

U.S. exports to and investment in India would be significantly higher if not for restrictive Indian policies, according to a report by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). In a survey of 8,000 U.S. firms currently doing business in India, ITC found that high tariffs, investment restrictions, and weak protection of intellectual property have significantly impeded the flow of goods and services from the U.S. More than half of the firms polled believe India’s policies are discriminatory and “adversely affect their own firm more than Indian companies.” The report cites India’s limits on patents for incremental innovation and compulsory licensing requirements as “particularly problematic for pharmaceutical companies.” ITC estimates that U.S. drug shipments to India would jump 170% if New Delhi’s patent policies were comparable with those of Western countries. Congress requested that ITC do the study after complaints last year from U.S. companies over Indian trade policies. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took office last May, has vowed to reform the Indian intellectual property system.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE