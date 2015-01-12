Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Putting Safety Numbers On Aerobic Oxidation Reactions

Pharma industry-academic consortium collects data to enable safe use of O2 with organic solvents in drug manufacturing

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 12, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Aerobic oxidations have much appeal in organic synthesis for their efficiency, yet they are often avoided in the production of pharmaceuticals because mixtures of O2 and solvents can create a flammable atmosphere. Instead of taking a gamble, process chemists and engineers tend to avoid oxidations altogether and use reagents bought at the required or higher oxidation state. To address this issue, a research team led by Paul M. Osterberg of chemical process safety firm Fauske & Associates, in Burr Ridge, Ill., and Shannon S. Stahl of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, has filled a knowledge gap by experimentally determining safe operating conditions for using O2 with nine common organic solvents (Org. Process Res. Dev. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/op500328f). The research was performed as part of a “precompetitive” consortium involving Eli Lilly & Co., Pfizer, and Merck & Co., formed to promote the development and application of aerobic oxidations for manufacturing. Using an explosion-compatible reactor, the researchers measured the minimum partial pressure of O2 that will support a combustible mixture with each solvent at the elevated temperatures and pressures used in production-scale reactions—values that provide benchmarks for safe application of aerobic oxidations.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Org. Process Res. Dev.
Table shows safer procedures for using solvents in aerobic oxidations.
Credit: Org. Process Res. Dev.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flow chemistry advanced in industry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flow chemistry reaches manufacturing milestone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blue-light special on perfluoroalkylations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE