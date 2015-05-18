Students Head To Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp

The U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad program, sponsored by the American Chemical Society, has named the 20 students who will attend the Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp on June 2–17 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, in Colorado Springs.
The students will compete for a spot on the four-member team representing the U.S. at the 47th International Chemistry Olympiad in Baku, Azerbaijan, on July 20–29.
The students are Alexander Alabugin, Lawton Chiles High School, in Tallahassee, Fla.; Soorajnath Boominathan, Oklahoma School of Science & Mathematics, in Oklahoma City; Bryce Cai, Barrington High School, in Illinois; Steven Cheng, Troy High School, in Michigan; Ethan Curtis, Brighton High School, in Michigan; Miles Dai, Carmel High School, in Indiana; Rueih-Sheng Fu, Arcadia High School, in California; Jung Ho Gong, Alabama School of Math & Science, in Mobile; Alvin Hsu, Mission San Jose High School, in Fremont, Calif.; Chiho Im, Choate Rosemary Hall, in Wallingford, Conn.; Shretij Kapoor, Eastview High School, in Apple Valley, Minn.; Priscilla Liow, home school in Missouri; Janice Ong, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, in Alexandria, Va.; Mideum Park, West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, in West Windsor Township, N.J.; Kevin Tang, Solon High School, in Ohio; Anushka Walia, Irvington High School, in Fremont, Calif.; David Wang, Monta Vista High School, in Cupertino, Calif.; Richard Wang, North Hollywood High School, in California.; Yue Zhang, duPont Manual High School, in Louisville; and Megan Zhao, Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, in Broadview Heights, Ohio.
