Green Chemistry Institute Receives $500,000 Grant

A $500,000 federal government grant for a project to propel the design of more energy-efficient separation processes has been awarded to the American Chemical Society’s Green Chemistry Institute (ACS GCI).
The ACS GCI project is one of 16 to receive funding from the National Institute of Standards & Technology’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Consortia program to help accelerate the growth of advanced manufacturing in the U.S.
The NIST grants support industry-driven consortia in developing research plans and charting collaborative actions to solve high-priority technology challenges. Projects range from next-generation gas turbines and aerospace manufacturing to hybridized semiconductor and synthetic biology devices and glass manufacturing.
The ACS GCI project received funding for two years. The institute will collaborate with the American Institute of Chemical Engineers Separations Division, the Computational Molecular Science & Engineering Forum, the Industrial Fluid Properties Simulation Challenge, the Pine Chemicals Association, and several ACS GCI Industrial Roundtable member companies.
