Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

‘Capsosomes’ To Treat Phenylketonuria

Drug Delivery: Liposomes buried within a polymeric carrier deliver enzymes to break down phenylalanine and avoid its toxic effects

by Jyllian Kemsley
June 8, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adv. Funct. Mater.
Liposomes (green) containing phenylalanine ammonia lyase are layered on a silica particle (pink) and coated with a polymer (gray), enabling delivery of the enzymes to convert phenylalanine to trans-cinnamic acid.
Diagram of capsosome.
Credit: Adv. Funct. Mater.
Liposomes (green) containing phenylalanine ammonia lyase are layered on a silica particle (pink) and coated with a polymer (gray), enabling delivery of the enzymes to convert phenylalanine to trans-cinnamic acid.

Replacing defective enzymes is a promising treatment for many diseases, but in practice it is difficult to achieve because enzymes are readily degraded in the digestive tract or bloodstream. Encasing enzymes in liposomes that are layered on a silica particle and then coated with a polymer to create a “capsosome” is a new approach that could help with the delivery, reports a group led by Leticia Hosta-Rigau and Brigitte Städler of Denmark’s Aarhus University (Adv. Funct. Mater. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/adfm.201404180). The researchers think the technology could be used for controlling phenylketonuria, a condition involving a genetic defect that disables a liver enzyme that metabolizes phenylalanine into tyrosine. The consequent buildup of phenylalanine causes brain damage, and the only treatment is dietary control to limit phenylalanine consumption. Hosta-Rigau, Städler, and colleagues loaded their capsosomes with phenylalanine ammonia lyase, an enzyme that converts phenylalanine to nontoxic trans-cinnamic acid. They tested the delivery system in microfluidic devices that allowed them to simulate flow over human intestinal cells. The capsosomes successfully converted phenylalanine to trans-cinnamic acid while staying outside the cells and showing no sign of cytotoxicity.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE