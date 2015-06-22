NAS Members For 2015 Named

The National Academy of Sciences elected 84 new members and 21 foreign associates from 15 countries in April. The announcement, which was made at NAS’s 152nd annual meeting, brings the total active membership to 2,250 and the number of foreign associates—nonvoting members with citizenship outside the U.S.—to 452.
Election to NAS is considered one of the highest scientific honors bestowed in the U.S., recognizing scientists and engineers for their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. This year, 23 of the newly elected and four of the foreign associates are members of the American Chemical Society or work in areas related to the chemical sciences.
Those new NAS members are Marianne E. Bronner, California Institute of Technology, Pasadena; R. Graham Cooks, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Ind.; Daniel S. Fisher, Stanford University, Stanford, Calif.; Alfred L. Goldberg, Harvard Medical School, Boston; Steve Granick, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign (UIUC); Taekjip Ha, Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) and UIUC; Martin Head-Gordon, University of California, Berkeley; Alan G. Hinnebusch, National Institute of Child Health & Human Development, Bethesda, Md.; Lora V. Hooper, HHMI and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas; Christine Jacobs-Wagner, HHMI and Yale University, New Haven; Steven A. Kliewer, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas; James C. Liao, UCLA; John T. Lis, Cornell University, Ithaca, N.Y.; Thomas E. Mallouk, Pennsylvania State University, University Park; Randall T. Moon, HHMI and University of Washington, Seattle; Shaul Mukamel, UC Irvine; Catherine J. Murphy, UIUC; Daniel M. Neumark, UC Berkeley; Eva Nogales, HHMI and UC Berkeley; John A. Rogers, UIUC; Zhi-Xun Shen, Stanford; Jeremy Thorner, UC Berkeley; Hao Wu, Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital.
The four new foreign associates with ties to chemistry are Nancy Carrasco, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven (Mexico); Alex N. Halliday, University of Oxford, England (U.K.); Abraham Nitzan, Tel Aviv University, Israel (Israel); Rafael Radi, University of the Republic, Montevideo, Uruguay (Uruguay).
