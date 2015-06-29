Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Chemistry Olympiad Team Chosen

by Linda Wang
June 29, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

PROUD
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Kelli Slunt
Boominathan (from left), Wang, Cai, and Ong are headed to Baku. Wang holds the team’s falcon mascot.
Soorajnath Boominathan (from left) of Oklahoma School of Science & Mathematics, in Oklahoma City; David Wang of Monta Vista High School, in Cupertino, Calif.; Bryce Cai of Barrington High School, in Illinois; and Janice Ong of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, in Alexandria, Va.
Credit: Kelli Slunt
Boominathan (from left), Wang, Cai, and Ong are headed to Baku. Wang holds the team’s falcon mascot.

Four high school students will be heading to Baku, Azerbaijan, to represent the U.S. in the 47th International Chemistry Olympiad, to be held July 20–29.

The team members are Soorajnath Boominathan of Oklahoma School of Science & Mathematics, in Oklahoma City; Bryce Cai of Barrington High School, in Illinois; Janice Ong of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, in Alexandria, Va.; and David Wang of Monta Vista High School, in Cupertino, Calif. Rueih-Sheng Fu of Arcadia High School, in California, is the first alternate; Richard Wang of North Hollywood High School, in Los Angeles, is the second alternate.

Judges at the intensive two-week U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad study camp, sponsored by the American Chemical Society and held at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, announced the team members when the camp ended last week.

“They’re a very strong team, and they’re going to really represent the U.S. well,” says head mentor Kelli Slunt, a chemistry professor at the University of Mary Washington. “I’m very excited; I think that we have a strong chance to medal high with this group.”

When C&EN reached the team members only 20 minutes after they had learned of their standing, they could barely contain their enthusiasm. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and working toward it,” Boominathan says.

Some were in disbelief that they had made the team. “There were a lot of moments where I thought I had completely botched something and I was done for, but somehow I’m here,” Cai says about the study camp.

“I feel like I’m dreaming, but I’m really excited about it all,” Ong says.

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the U.S. at such a prestigious international competition,” Wang says, adding that winning a medal there would be only part of the experience.

“Anything that happens right now, I will be extremely pleased,” he says. “I really hope to meet as many people at the International Chemistry Olympiad as I possibly can because these people will go on to do wonderful things.”

Other mentors for the U.S. team include Michael Danahy of Bowdoin College, in Maine; Patrick Chan of Benjamin N. Cardozo High School, in New York; and Jacob Sanders of Harvard University.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US team selected for 2022 Chemistry Olympiad
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. chooses chemistry olympiad team
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. International Chemistry Olympiad team selected

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE