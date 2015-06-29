Dreyfus Prize To Krzysztof Matyjaszewski

Krzysztof Matyjaszewski, a chemistry professor at Carnegie Mellon University, is the recipient of the 2015 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences.
The $250,000 prize, awarded biennially by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, highlights selected areas of chemistry that have benefited society. This year’s topic is “Making Molecules & Materials.”
Matyjaszewski developed the process of atom transfer radical polymerization (ATRP), which has led to processes for efficiently synthesizing complex structured polymers and copolymers, as well as other new materials. Industrial applications for the process include automotive coatings, adhesives, cosmetics, and ink-jet printing.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter