Liftoff? Perhaps Not

Concerning the article “Jet Fuel from Wood Gets Lift,” it is difficult to see how Red Rock Biofuels could be profitable with a $200 million plant and only 12 million gal of output (C&EN, March 23, page 8). At their projected $3.00 per gal transfer price for jet fuel, a $36 million income wouldn’t even cover reasonable return on investment and depreciation, let alone cost of feedstock, operating costs, waste disposal, maintenance and repair, taxes, and so on. My concern is that $70 million of taxpayer money is going into this project.
Richard Silver
Wilmette, Ill.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter