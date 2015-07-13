Advertisement

Policy

CAS Marks Multiple Milestones

by Linda Wang
July 13, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 28
Chemical Abstracts Service is celebrating several major milestones this summer.

On June 23, the scientists at CAS registered the 100 millionth unique chemical substance—a silicon-based linker designed to treat acute myeloid leukemia. CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, provides a suite of scientific research tools that enable discovery and facilitate workflow. ACS also publishes C&EN.

The substance was disclosed in a patent reported by the World Intellectual Property Organization. The molecule, assigned CAS Registry Number 1786400-23-4, was developed at Coferon, a privately owned drug discovery company in Stony Brook, N.Y.

“Registration of the 100 millionth substance is symbolic of the continued acceleration of disclosed scientific research,” says Matthew J. Toussant, senior vice president of product and content operations for CAS. “The pace at which chemical research is being disclosed is a tribute to scientists, innovators, and technologists who are working together to advance discoveries that are helping science solve some of the world’s greatest challenges.”

This year marks the 50th anniversary of CAS Registry. The registry was started to uniquely identify and track chemical substance information. It is now the world’s largest database of unique chemical substances. “It took more than 40 years for CAS to add the first 25 million substances to CAS Registry, and we’ve since added 75 million, or three times that amount, in just 10 years,” Toussant says. On average, CAS has registered one substance every 2.5 minutes over the past 50 years. Celebratory events are being planned for the ACS national meeting in Boston in August.

Another milestone this year is the 30th anniversary of ChemDraw, the software used by chemists to draw molecular structures. Researchers using ChemDraw—now owned by PerkinElmer and including a number of related products—can directly initiate a search in SciFinder, a CAS research discovery tool.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

