House Passes GMO Food Labeling Legislation

Legislation that would prohibit states from requiring the labeling of genetically modified foods cleared the House of Representatives last week by a vote of 275-150. The proposed Safe & Accurate Food Labeling Act of 2015 (H.R. 1599) would establish a voluntary federal program overseen by the Department of Agriculture to certify that specific foods do not contain genetically modified organisms. The bill would also require the Food & Drug Administration to review the safety of all new genetically modified foods. The food industry supports the legislation, claiming that state laws with varying labeling requirements pose a threat to interstate commerce and lead to inconsistent and confusing information. Environmental activists and organic farmers oppose the bill, saying it would deny consumers the right to know what is in their food.
