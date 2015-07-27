Nichols Medal To Gabor Somorjai

Gabor A. Somorjai, University Professor at the University of California, Berkeley, is the winner of the 2015 William H. Nichols Medal Award for his contribution to the elucidation of novel, highly selective nanocatalysts. The award, presented annually by the ACS New York Section, includes a medal and $5,000. It honors a chemical scientist for outstanding original research.
Somorjai is studying the structure, bonding, and reactivity of solid-gas, solid-liquid, and solid-solid interfaces on the molecular scale. He was honored during an award presentation and dinner hosted by the New York Section in April.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter