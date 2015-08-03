Advertisement

Environment

Sharing Love Of C&EN

August 3, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 31
Most Popular in Environment

I have been an ACS member for many years, and I enjoy C&EN’s articles and news. Every once in a while there is an article that my family members who aren’t chemists might find interesting. But when I try to e-mail them an article, the link is restricted. Am I doing something wrong, or are you not allowing others to read the articles?

The chemistry profession is not looked upon with a lot of favor these days. From pollution to genetically modified substances to killing bees, chemists have been put in a class with lawyers and used-car salesmen. Many of the articles can help people understand that chemistry is not all bad.

Even though I have always told my children and wife that chemistry is everything, I did not push my children into the field, because jobs were scarce. Please help me be able to forward these interesting articles to nonchemists. I was forwarding “Periodic Graphics: The Chemistry of Strawberries” (C&EN, June 15, page 32)—which shows the chemicals responsible for the fruit’s color, flavor, and aroma—but no one got it.

Barney Heller
North Wales, Pa.

I am tremendously enjoying my subscription to C&EN. I have one suggestion: Please provide more articles in a PDF format. Especially for the cover stories, it would be great if this option were available to readers. Thanks a lot, and greetings from Germany.

Editor’s note: ACS members can share any C&EN article with anyone by visiting cen.acs.org and using the “Email” button to the right of the article’s headline. Please report any technical glitches to CENwebmaster@acs.org. For certain stories, including all of our Periodic Graphics columns, we provide a PDF members can share. Members who opt to receive the digital edition of C&EN instead of print can access PDFs of all articles.

Dimitar Vasilev
Halle
Germany

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

