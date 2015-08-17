Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

R01 Grant Recipients More Likely To Serve As Peer Reviewers

by Andrea Widener
August 17, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The National Institutes of Health is pushing for more grantees to volunteer as peer reviewers for applications. NIH data posted recently on agency Deputy Director Sally Rockey’s Rock Talk blog show that older scientists are more likely to serve on panels than are younger scientists. Those who get individual investigator (R01) grants rather than other NIH grants were also more likely to serve on panels.

[+]Enlarge
NOTE: Does note include reviewers whose age is unknown. SOURCE: NIH
Description: bar graph showing percentages of NIH grantees in several age groups that have been part of the peer review process.
NOTE: Does note include reviewers whose age is unknown. SOURCE: NIH
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US funding agencies move grant review panels online
Black scientists are more likely to work in research areas with less NIH funding
All ages should be included in clinical trials, NIH says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE