Management Moves On WuXi PharmaTech Buyout

WuXi PharmaTech, a Chinese contract research firm, has agreed to a $3.3 billion management buyout, taking the company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, private. The buyer, New WuXi Life Science, includes a consortium of investors such as Ally Bridge Group Capital Partners, Boyu Capital, Temasek Life Sciences, and Ping An Insurance. Although the new owners have not specified their intentions, the deal is viewed by some as setting the company up to be the next in a run of Chinese firms taken off stock markets elsewhere and subsequently relaunched in China at a higher valuation. Luye Pharma, for instance, which moved its listing from Singapore to Hong Kong in July, saw its shares jump about 18% in value. Industry sources say the deal will not change the company’s research service business, which targets pharmaceutical and biotech life sciences firms.
