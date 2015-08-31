ACS Committee Reports Available Online

The official reports of American Chemical Society committees from the spring 2015 ACS national meeting, held in Denver on March 22–26, and from the June 2015 board of directors meeting, held in Baltimore on June 5, are now available online at http://cenm.ag/spring2015reports. The major actions taken by the ACS Board and Council during the Denver meeting were previously reported in C&EN (March 30, page 4).
