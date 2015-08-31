Kudos To Teachers Unions

I was discouraged to read Tom Barton’s negative comments about teachers unions in “Superstars in Education” (C&EN, April 27, page 35). It certainly differs from my experience teaching chemistry in a public high school. In trying to innovate and improve science education, the better teachers faced roadblocks from the school administration. The union helped our teachers in the effort for quality education.
Kathleen E. Turner
Reno, Nev.
