Policy

Kudos To Teachers Unions

August 31, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 34
I was discouraged to read Tom Barton’s negative comments about teachers unions in “Superstars in Education” (C&EN, April 27, page 35). It certainly differs from my experience teaching chemistry in a public high school. In trying to innovate and improve science education, the better teachers faced roadblocks from the school administration. The union helped our teachers in the effort for quality education.

Kathleen E. Turner
Reno, Nev.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

