Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Communicating Science

September 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Aug. 24, page 10: The cover story about dogs being used in cancer drug clinical trials incorrectly stated Amy LeBlanc’s title as deputy director of the Comparative Oncology Trials Consortium at NIH. She is the director of COTC.

Aug. 24, page 24 : Key Organics is owned by Tennants Consolidated Ltd., not Tennants Fine Chemicals.

I was very much pleased to read about ACS’s support of the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s Mass Media Science & Engineering Fellows Program (C&EN, June 29, page 33). This superb program, with its long and distinguished history, has particular meaning for me.

Back in the 1990s, when I was executive director of the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, the foundation supported, as I recall, up to 10 Mass Media Fellows annually, specifically to encourage chemistry (writ large) and chemical engineering (ditto) graduate students and postdoctoral researchers to take part in the program. Prior to that, discouragingly few of the Mass Media Fellows came from our disciplines, and for reasons that never became clear, ACS was at that time not interested in providing support.

It was a privilege to get to know many of these impressive women and men. I was delighted at their interest and struck by their passion and persistence (kudos to those research advisers who recognized or were persuaded of the value of this experience). What was intriguing about the program’s outcomes was that about half the participants did go into careers in science communication in one form or another. The remaining, except for those who may have changed careers completely, went back to their prior career paths. But they all recognized that they returned equipped with the skills to tell the stories of their science—whether chemistry or another—to a nonspecialist public. This was, and I hope remains, a valuable and much appreciated program outcome.

Hearty congratulations to ACS for its support of the program.

Robert L. Lichter
Great Barrington, Mass.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Guest editorial: 100 years of creating value

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE