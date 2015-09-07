Helen Free Award To Gina Malczewski

Regina (Gina) Malczewski, who is retired from Dow Corning, is the winner of the 2015 Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach. The award recognizes outstanding achievement in the field of public outreach by a member of the American Chemical Society. Malczewski was honored during the ChemLuminary Awards gala at the fall ACS national meeting in Boston this past August.
Malczewski serves as an ACS Science Coach, helping science teachers in their classrooms. She has also developed a series of science cafés and created workshops for new teachers.
