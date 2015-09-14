California To Add Four Pesticides To Carcinogen List

California intends to add four pesticides, including the widely used herbicide glyphosate, to its list of chemicals known to the state to cause cancer. Under a state law known as Proposition 65, it would be illegal to knowingly discharge the pesticides into California’s drinking water sources. Also, businesses in the state would need to provide the public with “clear and reasonable warnings” when they use the chemicals. In addition to glyphosate, the chemicals are three organophosphate insecticides—malathion, parathion, and tetrachlorvinphos. California’s Environmental Protection Agency made the decision to list the chemicals as carcinogens following a move by the International Agency for Research on Cancer earlier this year to classify the four pesticides as “probable carcinogens.” Pesticide manufacturers are strongly disputing that classification, particularly for glyphosate. California’s EPA is accepting public comments on its decision to list the four chemicals as carcinogens until Oct. 5.
