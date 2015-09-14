Advertisement

Environment

Candidates’ Election Statements And Backgrounds

September 14, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 36
Two candidates will vie for the office of president-elect of the American Chemical Society for 2016 in this fall’s election. They are G. Bryan Balazs, an associate program leader at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in Livermore, Calif., and Allison A. Campbell, an associate laboratory director at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, in Richland, Wash. The successful candidate will serve as ACS president in 2017 and as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 2016 to 2018.

Candidates for director of District I are Thomas R. Gilbert, associate professor, College of Science, Northeastern University, in Boston, and Laura E. Pence, professor of chemistry, University of Hartford, in West Hartford, Conn.

District I consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania (except the Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Southeastern Pennsylvania Sections), and Vermont and those members with addresses in the states of New York and Pennsylvania and in the provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec who are not assigned to local sections. The winner will serve on the ACS Board of Directors beginning in 2016 and running through 2018.

District V will also be holding elections for director. Candidates are John E. Adams, Curators’ Teaching Professor, University of Missouri, in Columbia, and Kenneth P. Fivizzani, who is retired from Nalco, in Naperville, Ill.

District V consists of members assigned to or residing in local sections with headquarters in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan (except the Detroit, Huron Valley, Michigan State University, Midland, and Western Michigan Sections), Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico (except the Rio Grande Valley Section), North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas (except the Brazosport, Central Texas, Dallas-Fort Worth, East Texas, Greater Houston, Heart O’ Texas, Sabine-Neches, San Antonio, South Texas, and Texas A&M Sections), Utah, and Wisconsin and those members with addresses in Illinois (except the counties of Clark, Crawford, Edgar, and Lawrence), Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, certain counties in Texas, Wisconsin, Michigan (except Dickinson County), and the province of Manitoba who are not assigned to local sections. The winner will serve on the ACS Board of Directors beginning in 2016 and running through 2018.

Five candidates are running for two director-at-large positions. They are Lee H. Latimer, head of chemistry at NeurOp Inc., in Oakland, Calif.; Willem R. Leenstra, associate professor of chemistry, University of Vermont, Burlington; Ingrid Montes, professor of chemistry, University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras, in San Juan; Mary Jo Ondrechen, professor of chemistry and chemical biology, Northeastern University; and Thomas W. Smith, professor of chemistry and microsystems engineering, Rochester Institute of Technology, in New York. The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will serve a three-year term from 2016 to 2018.

All voting members of ACS will receive ballots enabling them to vote for president-elect. Only members with mailing addresses in Districts I and V will receive ballots to vote for director from those districts. Only voting councilors will receive ballots for the director-at-large elections.

All ballots will be mailed on Oct. 2. The deadline for voting or return of marked ballots, which may be done online or by paper ballot, respectively, is close of business on Oct. 30.

The ACS Committee on Nominations & Elections did not provide candidates with specific questions to frame their statements. Information about ACS policies for elections and campaigning can be found in Bulletin V, Bylaw 5, Section 13 and in “Guidelines for Campaigning & Communication.” Candidates’ views have also been posted online at www.acs.org/elections.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

