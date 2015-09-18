Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Eli Pearce, Humanitarian

September 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Soon entering the fourth and last decade of my academic career as a chemistry professor, I increasingly find it intriguing to end my weekly reading of C&EN with the obituary section. There, I undergo a nostalgic melancholy trance as I grapple with a past professor, a colleague, or a role model having just reached equilibrium with Mother Nature.

Other than the obituary of my Ph.D. mentor, the late “Biosensor Guru” George Gerald Guilbault, none has impacted me as profoundly as the obit of Eli Pearce (C&EN, June 1, page 34).

I got to know Eli through his ACS contributions when I came to New York from New Orleans in the mid-1980s. I soon found in him my new lifelong mentor, a sage man of reason and intellect and a true mensch. His humanistic attributes—including volunteerism, philanthropy, and altruism—only superseded his stellar teaching and scholarship.

For example, after the 1979 revolution in Iran, a number of Pearce’s former Ph.D. students, who were then university professors in Iranian universities, were struggling to return with their families to the U.S. This was a daunting task, not only because of exit visa restrictions from their homeland, but also because of visa denials by the U.S. Department of State and a lack of employment opportunities.

Eli single-handedly followed up to secure them reentry to the U.S., where, after another postdoctoral stint in his group, each landed a position with a prominent corporation. They have subsequently contributed to advancing U.S. science and technology as well as the economy.

Although it’s understandable not to be able to include all of his major contributions, one oversight in Pearce’s obituary was his editorship of the “Kirk-Othmer Encyclopedia of Chemical Technology,” which led to his overseeing the Donald F. & Mildred Topp Othmer Foundation.

David Rahni
Pleasantville, N.Y.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: M. S. Burnaby Munson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: John K Crum
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Robert H. Wood

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE