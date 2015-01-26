Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Human Proteome Remapped

Antibody-based analysis allows protein mapping in individual tissues at the single-cell level

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Independent teams announced in 2014 two draft maps of the human proteome determined using mass spectrometry methods. Swedish researchers have now acquired a more detailed map of the human proteome, this time using antibody-based analysis and RNA sequencing to achieve spatial mapping at the single-cell level (Science 2015, DOI: 10.1126/science.1260419). Mathias Uhlén of the Royal Institute of Technology and coworkers used 24,028 antibodies to map tissue-specific protein expression in 44 major tissues and organs. The team sequenced the transcribed RNA of 20,344 genes in 32 of the tissue types. Approximately 9,000 genes—the so-called housekeeping proteins—are expressed in all tissues, the team reports. In most tissues, only about 10% of the transcripts encode proteins that are elevated in that tissue relative to other tissues. Exceptions are the liver and the pancreas, in which 35% and 70% of transcripts, respectively, encode tissue-elevated proteins. The researchers analyzed subsets of the proteome, including secreted and membrane proteins. Only 677 putative protein-coding genes still have no experimental evidence, they note. These “missing genes” may turn out to not be protein-coding after all, the scientists say. Their data are available online in an interactive database at www.proteinatlas.org.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE