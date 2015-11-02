Advertisement

Synthesis

Big Pharma On Repeat

November 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 43
One notices from the juicy Aug. 3 issue of C&EN that the big pharma broken record is still spinning mightily. Specifically, it appears that big pharma is, as usual, in Brownian motion mode. For example, A acquires B,C outsources its R&D, D and E contract with China or India to produce “stuff,” F slashes its chemistry staff, while the overpaid chief executive officer serves as the company mouthpiece, blah, blah, blah.

And to add insult to injury, A through F and myriad others are moving to Boston (page 13)! So, where, in the midst of all this churning, is a product such as a cure for cancer or a cure for diabetes or cystic fibrosis? Maybe the black hole for talent and money that is evolving in Massachusetts can cough up some results, maybe sometime?

Robert Pellenbarg
Palm Desert, Calif.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

