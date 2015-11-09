China’s Friendship Award To Jay Siegel And Peter Stang

Jay S. Siegel, dean of the School of Pharmaceutical Science & Technology at Tianjin University in China, and Peter J. Stang, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, and editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Chemical Society, are among the recipients of the 2015 People’s Republic of China Friendship Award.
The award is the People’s Republic of China’s highest award for foreign experts who have made outstanding contributions to the country’s economic and social progress. The awards were presented in September at a ceremony in Beijing to 50 foreigners from 21 countries in recognition of their contribution to China’s development. Siegel and Stang were honored for their long-standing work in promoting scientific collaborations between the U.S. and China.
