Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Syngenta Sues Corn Traders

by Marc S. Reisch
November 30, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Syngenta has sued several grain trading firms, saying it was their fault that Chinese authorities halted U.S. corn shipments during 2013 and 2014. The halt occurred because the shipments contained traces of a Syngenta genetically modified corn that was not yet approved for sale in China. Syngenta filed its suit in the U.S. District Court of Kansas. The shipping firms as well as farmers are already suing Syngenta for more than $1 billion in damages because of lost export revenue. The seed company contends that the grain traders, including Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland, should have kept its Viptera corn separate instead of mixing it with the general U.S. corn supply. Viptera is engineered with a trait called MIR162 so it can produce a Bacillus thuringiensis protein toxic to caterpillars and other insects. USDA approved the sale of Viptera in 2010. Despite warnings Syngenta says it gave to the grain traders, they still shipped corn containing Viptera to China. If the farmers succeed in their suit, Syngenta wants the trading firms to bear liability for damages.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bayer to divest Liberty Link
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA approves dicamba use on modified crops
China Approves Imports Of Genetically Modified Corn And Soybeans

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE