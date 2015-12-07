Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Methane Camera Spots Gassy Emissions

Imaging technique captures high-resolution shots of farms and lakes that could help map ground-level sources of the greenhouse gas

by Sarah Everts
December 7, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Methane is one of the most important greenhouse gases, but it’s frustratingly hard for researchers to track. As a result, scientists have struggled to procure reliable methane emission maps required for climate models. A team led by David Bastviken and Magnus Gålfalk at Linköping University has now developed a camera that can detect ground-level methane concentrations with high spatial resolution (Nat. Clim. Change 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nclimate2877). The hyperspectral imaging technology acquires an infrared spectrum of the gas for each camera pixel, from which the concentration of methane can then be measured to less than 1-m2 resolution. In proof-of-principle tests, the team measured methane emanating from a lake, emerging from a factory smokestack, and exiting a barn containing 18 flatulent cows. The new camera provides methane measurements that are 40 to 100 times as sensitive as existing airplane- and satellite-based techniques. Bastviken says he hopes that the camera will complement the airborne methods.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Clim. Change
A spectral camera can now quantify methane emissions, such as those from this boggy lake, with improved resolution.
Image of a lake with quantified methane emissions.
Credit: Nat. Clim. Change
A spectral camera can now quantify methane emissions, such as those from this boggy lake, with improved resolution.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Clim. Change
Methane emerging from the vent of a barn containing 18 cows (red) is being measured by hyperspectral imaging technology.
Image of methane emerging from the vent of a cow barn.
Credit: Nat. Clim. Change
Methane emerging from the vent of a barn containing 18 cows (red) is being measured by hyperspectral imaging technology.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methane-monitoring satellites spot landfill superemitters
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Light-powered hydrogen sensor plays it cool
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A drone with a nose for methane

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE