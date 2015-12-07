Sweden Proposes Nano Reporting Requirements

Manufacturers of products that contain nanomaterials intended for sale in Sweden would be required to report additional information to the Swedish government, under a proposal submitted last week by the Swedish Chemicals Agency. The move is preemptive, the agency says, driven by an aim to improve knowledge of nanomaterials on the Swedish market. “Research has shown that nanomaterials might pose a threat to health and the environment, but there is currently insufficient knowledge in this area. Reporting requirements would enable us to obtain more information on the quantities and types of nanomaterials used in Sweden,” says Victor Björkgren, a scientific officer at the Swedish Chemicals Agency. The proposal would not apply to naturally occurring or unintentionally produced nanomaterials or products such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and tattoo ink that already receive exemptions under the current reporting requirements.
