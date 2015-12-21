Founding Camp ACS

It was so encouraging to read the letter of appreciation from Fiona Case for Camp ACS (C&EN, Oct. 5, page 2), ACS’s program of care for children of chemists who attend ACS national meetings.
Having been a Women Chemists Committee member for a portion of the several years of discussion about this issue, I am pleased to learn that our persistence and research on how to make such a program successful in today’s environment has borne good fruit; it is also a reminder that “hasty fixes” do not usually lead to the best long-term solutions.
Lydia E. M. Hines
Kalamazoo, Mich.
