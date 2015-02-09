Advertisement

ACS News

ACS Program-in-a-Box Pilots Industry Events

by Linda Wang
February 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 6
The ACS Program-in-a-Box series, produced by ACS Webinars and the ACS Younger Chemists Committee, is piloting new events this year geared toward industry professionals.

Launched in 2012, the Program-in-a-Box series offers ACS local sections and student chapters a simple way to host an event; ACS provides all of the content for the meeting, from promotional materials, to the live simultaneous brodcast, to activities and raffle prizes. The section provides the space and gathers the audience.

Past events have included topics such as “What Recruiters Know That You Don’t,” “Speaking Simply: Communicating Your Science,” and “Love Potion #9: Scent & Fragrance Chemistry.”

“ACS Program-in-a-Box events for younger chemists have been very successful in energizing and mobilizing chemists under the age of 35,” says Tanya Fogg, program manager with ACS Webinars.

David Harwell, assistant director for ACS Industry Member Programs, notes that “right now, more than half of ACS members are industry professionals. We need to meet more of their needs.”

ACS Program-in-a-Box is working with ACS Industry Member Programs and various divisions, such as the Division of Chemical Health & Safety, to develop events that are of interest to industry members.

The inaugural event developed for industry professionals is “How To Create a Safety Culture while Growing Your Business,” which will take place on April 14. A second event, “Keeping Current with Environmental Regulations,” is scheduled for Nov. 10.

Upcoming events geared toward younger chemists include “Chemistry on the Silver Screen” on Feb. 24 and “Tales of Lab Safety: How To Avoid Rookie Mistakes” on Oct. 20. For more information, visit www.acs.org/PIB.

