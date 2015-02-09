Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nickel Forges Steel Improvements

Small, brittle particles help make steel lighter, stronger, more ductile

by Matt Davenport
February 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nature
Alloy properties could be tunable by controlling the size and dispersion of brittle particles (bright) within bulk steel (dark).
Electron micrograph of lightweight steel with interspersed brittle particles.
Credit: Nature
Alloy properties could be tunable by controlling the size and dispersion of brittle particles (bright) within bulk steel (dark).

Steel just had to be strong in the old days, but builders and engineers are now demanding more out of the material. They want a metal that is tough, but also flexible and lightweight, and are therefore turning increasingly to titanium alloys. Researchers have developed low-density steels by alloying iron with aluminum, carbon, and manganese, but these products are often weak or brittle. Scientists led by Hansoo Kim of the Graduate Institute of Ferrous Technology, in South Korea, have shown that a little nickel goes a long way toward making low-density steel that is both strong and flexible (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature14144). The team demonstrated that nickel catalyzed growth of iron-aluminum microparticles and nanoparticles at defect sites in a low-density, aluminum-rich steel when it was annealed at around 900 °C. These brittle particles strengthened the steel, but because they were small and dispersed, they did not compromise its pliability. Kim says the steel’s properties are better balanced than those of titanium alloys, adding that the new alloy is also less expensive and could thus be attractive to the automobile and aerospace industries.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Graphene and black phosphorus get tough
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Video: Flexible ceramic aerogel withstands extreme heat and cold
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Midas touch hardens titanium

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE