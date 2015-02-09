Advertisement

People

Raymond W. Garris

by Susan J. Ainsworth
February 9, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 6
Raymond W. Garris, 92, a retired chemical engineer from Tamarac, Fla., died on Oct. 13, 2014, in Boca Raton, Fla.

Born in Gimlet, Ky., Garris attended Ohio State University before joining the Navy in 1942. He served as a division officer aboard the U.S.S. Wyoming until his honorable discharge in 1946.

Garris then returned to Ohio State and earned an M.S. in chemical engineering.

He worked as a consulting chemical engineer in 22 different states and eight countries. He was an emeritus member of ACS, maintaining his membership from 1948 through 2011.

After retiring, Garris moved first to Fairhope, Ala., and later to Margate, Fla., where he met his second wife, Jenny, who survives him.

Garris was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Sarah, and his daughter, Barbara. Survivors include his son, Robert; four stepchildren, Vivian, James, Robert, and Heidi; and three grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

