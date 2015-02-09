Raymond W. Garris, 92, a retired chemical engineer from Tamarac, Fla., died on Oct. 13, 2014,
Born in Gimlet, Ky., Garris attended Ohio State University before joining the Navy in 1942. He served as a division officer aboard the U.S.S. Wyoming until his honorable discharge in 1946.
Garris then returned to Ohio State and earned an M.S. in chemical engineering.
He worked as a consulting chemical engineer in 22 different states and eight countries. He was an emeritus member of ACS, maintaining his membership from 1948 through 2011.
After retiring, Garris moved first to Fairhope, Ala., and later to Margate, Fla., where he met his second wife, Jenny, who survives him.
Garris was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Sarah, and his daughter, Barbara. Survivors include his son, Robert; four stepchildren, Vivian, James, Robert, and Heidi; and three grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter