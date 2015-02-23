Tired Of Politicking

I waited until the ACS elections were over before sending this letter. However, I don’t think that C&EN should be accepting paid political advertisements from those seeking elected offices at the society. Candidates who have the money to spend on such advertisements may be gaining an advantage over those who do not.
Also, I and probably many others are weary beyond belief by the campaigning that goes on for U.S. government offices. Let’s keep this kind of thing out of our professional newsmagazine.
Marjorie Kandel
Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.
