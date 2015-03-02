2015 ACS National Award Winners

The following vignettes highlight some of the recipients of national awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2015. C&EN will publish the remaining set of vignettes next week. A profile of Jacqueline K. Barton, the 2015 Priestley Medalist, will appear in the March 23 issue of C&EN along with her award address.
Most of the award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony that will be held on March 24 in conjunction with the spring ACS national meeting in Denver. However, the Arthur C. Cope Scholar awardees will be honored at the fall ACS national meeting in Boston, Aug. 16–20.
